Super Saturday is expected to remain the second busiest day of the holiday shopping season in the U.S.

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today released in-store shopper traffic data for U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores and shopping centers on Super Saturday (Dec. 18), the last Saturday before Christmas. These insights are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company's intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

Compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, shopper traffic on Super Saturday was down -26.3% in 2021. Compared to 2020, Super Saturday shopper traffic increased by 19.4%.

"For the last five years, Super Saturday is the second busiest shopping day in the U.S., falling only behind Black Friday," said Peter McCall, senior manager of retail consulting, Sensormatic Solutions. "There were only three Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas Day this year. As we expected, Super Saturday remains a big part of consumers' holiday shopping plans to grab last-minute items with supply chain issues delaying the arrival of online orders in time for holiday celebrations."

Tracking the Busiest Days

Sensormatic Solutions released its predictions for the Global Top Busiest Holiday Shopping Days and Super Saturday ranked in the top five on 14 out of 17 countries' lists. In the U.S., Super Saturday ranks second to Black Friday. This year on Black Friday (Nov. 26), traffic declined -28.3% compared to 2019, but increased 47.5% compared to 2020.

