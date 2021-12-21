Monument Re, through its subsidiary Monument Assurance Belgium (MAB), and AXA Belgium have agreed today for the transfer of a run-off life insurance portfolio with BEGAAP provisions of EUR2.6bn, subject to regulatory approvals.

Koen Depaemelaere, CEO of Monument Assurance Belgium, said:

"We are pleased to announce this transaction that confirms Monument Assurance's position as the leading consolidator in the Belgian market. It has been a pleasure to work with the AXA Belgium team. We look forward to welcoming the policyholders to Monument and would like to take the opportunity to assure them of our commitment to maintaining the high-quality service and security that they have enjoyed at AXA Belgium."

Manfred Maske, CEO of Monument Re Group and Chairman of MAB, said:

"After the closing of the deal with Integrale last week, we are delighted to announce this transaction which fits perfectly with Monument's consolidation strategy and confirms Belgium as a key target market for us. Following earlier acquisitions of six other Belgian portfolios this transaction with AXA Belgium continues that trajectory and affirms MAB's position as the leading consolidator in the Belgian market."

Monument Assurance Belgium (MAB) is a Belgian life assurance company regulated by the National Bank of Belgium. MAB is a member of the Monument Re Group and has established itself as the leading consolidator of life insurance and pension portfolios in Belgium.

Monument Re is a life insurance reinsurer and insurance holding company with a proven track record in acquiring capital-intensive European portfolios. Monument Re is present in Bermuda which, like Switzerland, is subject to requirements comparable to Solvency II in Europe. The Monument Re Group also operates through its subsidiaries in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland, Isle of Man, Guernsey, and Luxembourg, with branches in Spain, Italy, and Germany. Each entity is subject to local regulation and Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Monument Re is backed by high-quality shareholders including Hannover Re, the world's third largest reinsurer, Enstar, the industry's largest non-life run-off consolidator listed on Nasdaq, and E-L Financial, the parent company of Canadian life insurer Empire Life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211221005601/en/

Contacts:

For all media enquiries, please email: MAB@whyte.be (Célia Roger 0478 82 74 70)