DJ Notice to Instrumentholders - Substitution of Issuer

DEPFA BANK plc (81MS) Notice to Instrumentholders - Substitution of Issuer 22-Dec-2021 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company name DEPFA BANK plc Headline Notice to Instrumentholders - Substitution of Issuer For Immediate Release 22 December 2021 DEPFA BANK plc THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS AUTHORISED UNDER THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000, AS AMENDED (IF THEY ARE LOCATED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM), OR FROM OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS (IF THEY ARE LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED KINGDOM). THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY. If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Instruments as referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF ISSUER SUBSTITUTION to the holders of the EUR13,000,000 CMS Spread Notes due 2025 (ISIN: XS0217459105) EUR18,700,000 CMS Linked EMTN due 2025 (ISIN: XS0221470486) (the "Instrumentholders" and the "Instruments", respectively of the Issuer presently outstanding) In this Notice, the capitalised terms not otherwise defined shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Instruments (the "Conditions"). The Instruments are listed on the Primary Market of the London Stock Exchange. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to and in compliance with Condition 18(d) (Substitution of Principal Debtor) of the Conditions: with effect from 16 December 2021, BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft ("BAWAG P.S.K." or the "Substituted Issuer") has assumed all of the rights and obligations of DEPFA BANK plc (the "Original Issuer") as Issuer under all outstanding Instruments (the "Substitution"); the Substituted Issuer is (a) deemed to be named in the Instruments and the Deed of Covenant in place of the Original Issuer as the principal debtor, issuer and party (in place of the Original Issuer) in the Instruments and the Deed of Covenant; and (b) obliged to perform the obligations of the Original Issuer under the Agency Agreement as fully as if the Substituted Issuer had been named in the Agency Agreement as the "Issuer" in respect of the Instruments; to effect the Substitution, the Substituted Issuer has entered into a deed poll dated 16 December 2021 (the "Deed Poll "); and BAWAG Group AG (the "Guarantor") has entered into a deed of guarantee dated 16 December 2021 pursuant to which the Guarantor has agreed to guarantee the obligations of the Substituted Issuer in respect of the Instruments (the " Guarantee"). Further information about risk factors in relation to the Substituted Issuer are set out in Schedule 1 (Risk Factors). Other information in relation to the Substituted Issuer can be found in Schedule 2 (The Substituted Issuer), information in relation to the Guarantor in Schedule 3 (The Guarantor) and general information in Schedule 4 (General Information) hereto. Copies of the Deed Poll and the Guarantee are available for physical inspection at the registered office of the Guarantor during usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) and in electronic form via the Guarantor's website (www.bawaggroup.com), for the term of the Instruments. Instrumentholders with queries concerning the content of this Notice should contact the Original Issuer or the Substituted Issuer at the details set out below: DEPFA BANK plc Block 5 Irish Life Centre Abbey Street Lower Dublin 1 D01 P767 Ireland Attention: Legal Department Tel: +353 1 792 2296 BAWAG P.S.K. Wiedner Gürtel 11 1100 Vienna Austria Attention: Head of Funding and Collateral Management Tel: +43 5 9905 42056 Risk Factors References to the "Base Prospectus" refer to the base prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg dated 12 March 2021 prepared in connection with the EUR10,000,000,000 debt issuance programme by each of the Substituted Issuer and the Guarantor (as supplemented by a first supplement dated 30 April 2021, a second supplement dated 17 August 2021 and a third supplement dated 29 October 2021). A copy of the Base Prospectus is available for physical inspection at the registered office of the Substituted Issuer during usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excepted) and in electronic form on the website of the Substituted Issuer (accessible via: www.bawaggroup.com), for the term of the Instruments. Risks relating to the Substituted Issuer and the Guarantor On 15 February 2021, the Substituted Issuer signed an agreement to acquire from FMS Wertmanagement AöR the Original Issuer and its subsidiary, DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (the "Acquisition"). Following receipt of all regulatory approvals, the successful completion of the Acquisition was announced publicly on 19 November 2021 and the Substituted Issuer, the Original Issuer and the Guarantor became part of the same group of companies. The Guarantor is the sole shareholder of the Substituted Issuer and the Substituted Issuer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Guarantor. As a result of the Acquisition and for purposes of the Substitution, Instrumentholders are referred to the risk factors that are provided in the Base Prospectus under the section titled "Risk Factors - Risks relating to BAWAG Group, including BAWAG P.S.K. and BAWAG P.S.K. Group" and "Risk Factors -Risks relating to BAWAG". These risk factors are up to date for the purposes of this notice. The Substituted Issuer For the purposes of this Schedule 2, the Substituted Issuer will be referred to as the "Issuer". General The Issuer's legal name is "BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft". It is registered in the Austrian Companies Register (Firmenbuch, the "Companies Register") under registration number FN 205340 x as a stock corporation formed and operated under Austrian law with unlimited duration. Its head office is at Wiedner Gürtel 11, A-1100 Vienna, Austria (Tel. +43 (0) 599 05). The Issuer's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 529900ICA8XQYGIKR372. The Issuer's website is https://www.bawagpsk.com. The information on this website, unless incorporated by reference elsewhere in this notice, is not part of this notice or the information memorandum dated 30 July 2004 prepared in connection with the EUR15,000,000,000 programme for the issuance of debt instruments by the Original Issuer and DEPFA ACS BANK DAC (the "Information Memorandum"). Pursuant to the Base Prospectus, the Issuer also has notes listed on the Vienna MTF of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The Issuer and its affiliates and subsidiaries are one of the leading full-service banking groups in Austria. The Issuer offers a full range of banking services with an emphasis on the retail business. It maintains current accounts, holds savings deposits, distributes investment, leasing and building society products, grants loans to individuals, corporations and federal and local authorities, operates an e-banking system for private and corporate customers, and issues letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides money transfer and foreign exchange services. The Issuer is also active in money and capital markets. It offers investment management and advisory services and acts as a broker for different exchanges and OTC-markets. Corporate history and development For further information on the corporate history and development of the Issuer, please see the section in the Base Prospectus titled "7.1.2 Corporate history and development". Statutory purpose and share capital According to section 4 of the Issuer's articles of association, its statutory purpose is to carry out banking transactions of the kind set out in § 1 (1) of the Austrian Banking Act (Bankwesengestz - "BWG"), including but not limited to transactions relating to deposits, current accounts, lending, discounting, custody, futures and options, securities, guarantees, securities underwriting, miscellaneous securities underwriting, third-party securities underwriting, capital financing, factoring, brokering and e-money business. The Issuer's registered share capital amounts to EUR250,000,000 and is divided into 250,000,000 non-par value shares, which carry equal participation interest in the share capital of the Issuer. All shares are registered shares. The share capital of the Issuer is fully paid up. Statutory auditors The independent auditor of the Issuer is KPMG, a member of the Austrian Chamber of Tax Advisors and Auditors (Kammer der Steuerberater und Wirtschaftsprüfer). KPMG audited the German-language originals of the audited consolidated annual financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Audited Consolidated Annual Financial Statements of BAWAG P.S.K 2020") and the German-language originals of the audited consolidated annual financial statements as of and for the financial year

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2021 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)