Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Ontario Ministry of Health for the transfer, from the sellers to JUMP, of one of the three IHF ("Independent Health Facilities") licenses previously disclosed in a press release dated September 28th, 2021. Additionally, the Ministry has expanded the license of this IHF to include additional billing codes and procedures, which will allow the Company to offer more services to the local community as well as to increase the revenues of this IHF location.

The Company is awaiting approval of the additional two IHF's that have been purchased and with financing in place through TD Canada Trust, the Company is confident that the transaction will close in January 2022.

Real Time Medical Purchase Update

The Company has received approval from the TSX Venture exchange for its all share purchase of 2.3% of Real Time Medical as announced in a press release dated December 17, 2021. The transaction has now closed, and the Company currently holds 16.89% of Real Time Medical Corp.

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) is a healthcare company with a focus on profitable telehealth solutions as well as primary care services in radiology. The Company's subsidiary, CTS, provides off-site radiology readings for hospital emergency rooms and is a leader in the teleradiology space in Ontario. As part of our growth strategy, we are acquiring healthcare companies that have strong revenue and cash flow, with room for organic growth.

