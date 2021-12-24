Helo Corp.: Helo Chairman's Award 2021 winner is Vyvo Network Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable, wireless devices at the forefront of digital health and dedicated to improving wellness worldwide, is pleased to announce that the Vyvo Network Japan KK employees have won the 2021 Helo Chairman's Award.

The Helo Chairman's Award recognizes an exceptional individual or team performance that had a significant impact on the Vyvo business. This is the first year for this annual award. It is granted for outstanding achievements such as driving impressive financial results, building strong team performance, and successfully introducing new processes, which contribute to the wellbeing and success of Vyvo and its employees.

The allocation of this award is decided exclusively by the Helo Chairman, Mr. Fabio Galdi. Today, he has announced that the first Chairman's Award goes to Vyvo's top-performing office for 2021, Vyvo Network Japan KK.

Fabio Galdi, Helo's Chairman of the Board, stated that "After much deliberation, I am delighted to select Vyvo Network Japan for this award. Everyone is aware that this past year has been extremely challenging, however, this did not stop Vyvo. I am proud to work with such resilient and resourceful colleagues who hail from all over the world. My only regret is that I cannot present this award personally due to travel restrictions." He continued, "It was a difficult decision as there were many strong contenders for the Chairman's Award, in all areas of Vyvo's business activities. However, the Japanese team, led by their inspirational GM, Mr. Shimizu, excelled in their team approach, which delivered impressive financial results as well the Chairman's Award for every Vyvo employee in Japan."

The precise details of the Chairman's Award, which comes in the form of a January 2022 bonus this year, and is in addition to any other employee performance bonus, will be communicated to the Japanese employees tomorrow by the management of Vyvo Network Japan KK.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Using its Life-Changing Technology and data from its LifeWatches, it encourages wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and generates revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data-rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts, and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve several unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

