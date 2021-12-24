Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes: Die Straße zu den Milliarden ist (fast) fertig
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924061 ISIN: FR0004040608 Ticker-Symbol: 9BA 
München
23.12.21
08:04 Uhr
7,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2307,27023.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.12.2021 | 14:41
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABC arbitrage: Share ownership evolution with no significant impact

ABC arbitrage
Share ownership evolution with no significant impact

ABC arbitrage (the "Company") has been notified by AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE that they have entered into an independent mandate to dispose of 105,418 shares in the Company on the central order book or by off-market trades. This quantity represents approximately 1.2% of AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE holding in the Company or approximately 0.2% of the Company's issued shares. A minimum price of 7.15€ has been set for the mandate, which has been initiated as of December 22nd 2021.

Subsequent to the disposal, and all other things being equal, AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE will own 14.1% of the Company's issued shares.


Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com (http://www.abc-arbitrage.com/)
Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com		EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment

  • 2021 12 27 ABCA CP AUBEPAR Cession 100kT VA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ed15c726-6202-4576-b917-7002ffdfca9a)

ABC ARBITRAGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.