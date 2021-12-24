ABC arbitrage

Share ownership evolution with no significant impact

ABC arbitrage (the "Company") has been notified by AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE that they have entered into an independent mandate to dispose of 105,418 shares in the Company on the central order book or by off-market trades. This quantity represents approximately 1.2% of AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE holding in the Company or approximately 0.2% of the Company's issued shares. A minimum price of 7.15€ has been set for the mandate, which has been initiated as of December 22nd 2021.

Subsequent to the disposal, and all other things being equal, AUBEPAR INDUSTRIES SE will own 14.1% of the Company's issued shares.





Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com (http://www.abc-arbitrage.com/)

Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN: FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment