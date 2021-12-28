The Chinese PV manufacturer has unveiled ambitious plans to build a vertically integrated factory in China's Inner Mongolia region, which will be powered by a mix of solar and wind coupled with on-site energy storage.Risen Energy is planning to build a CNY 45 billion ($7 billion) solar manufacturing complex in Inner Mongolia that will produce materials across the supply chain from industrial silicon to solar modules. More than a half of the planned investment will be used to develop on-site power facilities for the factory, including 5.1GW of renewables coupled with energy storage. In a Dec. ...

