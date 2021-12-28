Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International Announced An Additional Debt Reduction of Its Long Term Debt by $684,629

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

The Company is pleased to announce that since July 2021 the Company has been able to reduce its long-term debt of $1,566,000 by $1,449,040 by retiring an additional $684,629 today.

The balance of the long-term debt of the Company is $116,960 at the end of 2021 as recorded on its books and records.

The Company's debt reduction by 93% will now allow us to focus on facilitating growth, by improving operations, increasing sales, eliminating and capitalizing debt.

Mr. Walther, CEO of Impact Fusion stated "I am confident that the recent increase in the authorized shares that was filed with the Secretary of State, NV and reported to Pacific Stock Transfer and to the OTC Markets will have a positive, immediate and long term impact for the Company in delivering it's business objectives for 2022 and beyond."

Specifically, the Company now has the option to use shares from its' treasury to attract investment capital to assist in updating and purchasing production and operations equipment. We will be funding future baseline studies and improve the property on which the Company operates. In addition, we will develop a seasoned sales staff to maintain and expand our client base.

The Company maintains its process of transparency and is excited to keep its current and potential shareholders informed on the progress of corporate developments.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

