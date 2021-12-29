Santo Mining Corporation: Santo Blockchain Labs Purchases 50 Bitcoin ATM Machines

AVENTURA, FL / ACCCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC PINK:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, today announces, it has purchased 50 Bitcoin ATM machines to be shipped to the company's office in the Republic of Panama by the end of Q1 2022. The company plans to purchase 300 Bitcoin ATM machines during 2022 with an investment of over $1,000,000USD. The first shipment of 50 Bitcoin ATM machines are limited to the logistics output in the next 35 days before the commence of the 2022 Chinese New Year "Year of the Tiger", the Bitcoin ATM machines will ship out from Shenzhen China around the 3rd week of February 2022.

The company's Subsidiary "Santo Pay de Panama S.A.", will be developing a multinational rollout plan for Panama, Colombia and Costa Rica, not only with the 300 Bitcoin ATM machines, but with the Santo Crypto Wallet currently in development stage, that will be running on the lighting layer 2 network and later in Q3-2022 the deployment of the Santo Bitcoin debit card.

Additional the company will be scheduling its pre-recorded yearend 2021 shareholders web video cast today at 11:00am EST, https://santoblockchain.com/yearendpodcast2021/

Mr. Frank Yglesias CEO of Santo stated "2022 will be a non-stop year of growth for Santo; as I personally plan for the companies' 2022 year workload schedule. Santo is on a journey to help bring a new wave of crypto banking, investment and commerce to over 400,000,000 people in Latin America that are unbanked or unbankable, including 10%-15% of the Hispanics in USA that also are un bankable."

ABOUT SANTO:

The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company with corporate subsidiaries in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Panama, which manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end "BaaS" Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle. This allows higher agility and quicker blockchain adoption. Blockchain applications are becoming more and more desirable, but they can be challenging to set up for smaller businesses or organizations with limited IT resources. A blockchain-as-a- service provider can provide professional assistance in addition to their hosting services. Additionally, the Company develops solutions such as smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens NFTs SKULLYS, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and IoT internet of things for everyday life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.

The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Frank Yglesias

Santo Mining Corp.

dba, Santo Blockchain Labs

info@sbl.dev

305-809-0807

https://santoblockchain.com

SOURCE: Santo Mining Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/679889/Santo-Blockchain-Labs-Purchases-50-Bitcoin-ATM-Machines