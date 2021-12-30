Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2021) - ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Offering") and non-flow-through units (the "NFT Offering") (together, the FT Offering and NFT Offering are the "Private Placement") for combined gross proceeds of $200,000.05 as set out below.

Non-Flow-Through Offering

The Company has issued 2,000,000 non-flow-through units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $100,000. Each Unit consists of one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Flow-Through Offering

The Company has issued 1,333,334 units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.05. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") and one half of one non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Flow-Through Shares will qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one day hold period that expires on April 24, 2022.

The gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the LMSL Project and for general working capital purposes. Finder's fees of $16,000 cash and 333,333 brokers warrants to purchase 200,000 Units at $0.05 (each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant; two half warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.07) and 133,333 Units at $0.075 (each Unit is comprised of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant; two half warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.10) were paid to qualified parties.

ArcPacific Resources Corp. (TSXV: ACP) is a Canadian based exploration company expanding the exploration initiative at multiple historic past producing gold and silver mines in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, and in the Nicola Mining Division in Southern British Columbia. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through new discoveries and strategic development of its mineral properties.

