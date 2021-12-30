Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
Wichtiger Meilenstein für Äthiopien und East Africa Metals?
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:02 Uhr
18,720 Euro
-0,040
-0,21 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2021 | 08:05
95 Leser
Better Collective A/S: Better Collective - Share buyback program



Regulatory Release no. 41/2021
December 30, 2021

On December 8, 2021 Better Collective A/S ("the Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 38 "Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs" published on December 8, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from December, 23, 2021 to December, 30, 2021:

Date Number of sharesAverage weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)		Amount (SEK)
23/12, 202123,000188.18034,328,146.90
27/12, 202123,000190.02944,370,676.20
28/12, 202173,000196.434014,339,682.00
29/12, 202123,000193.74224,456,070.60
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:142,000 27,494,575.70

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 423,575 treasury shares corresponding to 0.78% of the outstanding share capital of the Company.

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 2,350,772 (SEK 24,098,665) remain to be executed under the program.



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to
Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on December, 30 2021 at 8.00 am.




About Better Collective
Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachments

  • BETCO compiled 20211230 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/38cc282a-1657-43af-a279-918fa66f736f)
  • BC regulatory release no. 41.2021 Share buy-back update 2021.12.30.docx (1) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/466743e8-048d-42af-b795-ebb9f137dc30)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
