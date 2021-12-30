Better Collective A/S: Better Collective - Share buyback program







Regulatory Release no. 41/2021

December 30, 2021

On December 8, 2021 Better Collective A/S ("the Company") initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 38 "Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs" published on December 8, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from December, 23, 2021 to December, 30, 2021:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) 23/12, 2021 23,000 188.1803 4,328,146.90 27/12, 2021 23,000 190.0294 4,370,676.20 28/12, 2021 73,000 196.4340 14,339,682.00 29/12, 2021 23,000 193.7422 4,456,070.60 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 142,000 27,494,575.70

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 423,575 treasury shares corresponding to 0.78% of the outstanding share capital of the Company.



Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 2,350,772 (SEK 24,098,665) remain to be executed under the program.







Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on December, 30 2021 at 8.00 am.









