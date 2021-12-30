Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.12.2021
Wichtiger Meilenstein für Äthiopien und East Africa Metals?
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:02 Uhr
18,720 Euro
-0,040
-0,21 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2021 | 08:41
71 Leser
Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 42/2021
December 30, 2021

During December, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of December 30, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,625,157 following an issue of 136,536 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Release: "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 136,536 new ordinary shares" released 7, December, 2021.


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 30, December, 2021 at 8.30 am.


About Better Collective
Better Collectiveis a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.organd Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Attachment

  • BC Regulatory release no. 42_2021 Total shares 2021.12.30 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec03cd03-2bbd-4e1b-99cc-4206b1d3ceca)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
