Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 42/2021

December 30, 2021

During December, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of December 30, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,625,157 following an issue of 136,536 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Release: "Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 136,536 new ordinary shares" released 7, December, 2021.





Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to



Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 30, December, 2021 at 8.30 am.



