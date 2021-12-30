Linkfire ("LINKFI") appoints Tina Ndlovu Finsen as Chief People & Culture Officer to support organisational growth

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, appoints Tina Ndlovu Finsen as new Chief People & Culture Officer to support Linkfire's continued growth journey. Tina Ndlovu Finsen will assume her position on January 3, 2022.

As a fast-growing global company, Linkfire works at the intersection of tech and entertainment with great ambitions to scale the business internationally and attract top-tier talent. By adding Tina Ndlovu Finsen to the management team as Chief People and Culture Officer, Linkfire is well equipped to build an even stronger organisation, grow its team of rising stars and reimagine the future of work at Linkfire.

Tina has extensive experience from working in similar positions, including her most recent position as Director of People and Culture at AltaPay. She is well versed in all people-related aspects of business and has spent most of her career working actively in the interface between organizational strategy, performance management and employee development.

As Chief People & Culture Officer, Tina's responsibility will be to oversee all aspects of Linkfire's employee and workplace operations, ensure that the company attracts top talents and to build a world-class organisation with a strong and adaptable company culture of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment. Tina's exceptional experience will be invaluable in upholding and developing Linkfire's existing culture, as the company continues to grow and expand internationally.

Lars Ettrup, Linkfire's CEO and co-founder, comments:

"Tina is a strong addition to our company and management team, and we all look forward to working with her. I am proud of our organization, and what we have accomplished so far. I am also convinced that we need to focus on developing and nurturing the culture as we grow. Strong cultures build strong organizations, and it is important for us to ensure that our employees have the best possible work environment across all borders. Tina will be able to help us achieve that."

Tina Ndlovu Finsen, Chief People Officer at Linkfire continues:

"I look forward to being part of Linkfire and the People and Culture team. Together with the entire team, I will nurture, defend and promote the company's ambition to maintain and develop its strong company culture. Linkfire's culture is unique and with the growth the company is facing, it is crucial to actively protect and develop it, while also ensuring that we attract the best talents to the organization."

For further information, please contact:

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S

Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

Image Attachments

Tina

Attachments

Linkfire ("LINKFI") appoints Tina Ndlovu Finsen as Chief People & Culture Officer to support organisational growth

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/680182/Linkfire-LINKFI-Appoints-Tina-Ndlovu-Finsen-as-Chief-People-Culture-Officer-to-Support-Organisational-Growth