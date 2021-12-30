Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. Operational Report December 30, 2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas company, announced today that work continues as previously reported on the Ben Hearne #1 and Edwards #1 wells in Van Zandt County, Texas.

The Hearne #1 has had a pump jack installed, electric lines installed and is awaiting gas line hookup. While awaiting gas line hookup, Maverick is producing the Hearne #1 at a rate of approximately 2.5 barrels of oil a day to remove fluid from the well in preparation of the well's primary production from natural gas. Work continues on the Edwards #1 well with instillation of surface equipment and electrical line installation, and it is also awaiting gas line hookup.

The Drabeck #1 continues to produce between 2.5 and 5 barrels of oil a day. As previously reported, Maverick first produced this zone the former operator perforated but did not produce. Now that we have tested the original zone and installed all surface production equipment, Maverick will complete an upper zone as soon as a rig becomes available.

The Bonnie Davis #1, which was Maverick's first well to recomplete in 2021, tested at a rate of approximately 5 barrels of oil per day. Our engineer believes that an upper zone is capable of increasing production and Maverick has shut in the Bonnie Davis #1 awaiting completion of this upper zone.

About Maverick EnergyGroup

Maverick Energy Group, LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: @www.maverickeg.com

