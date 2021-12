EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES Change of ICB industry classification for Purmo Group Plc The ICB classification for Purmo Group Plc will be changed. The change will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 3 January 2022. Purmo Group Plc New ICB industry: 50 Industrials New super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services