Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2021) - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) ("Bhang" or the "Company"), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an award-winning portfolio of products, announced today a grant of options to purchase an aggregate of 4,575,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Stock Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Stock Options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share until December 31, 2024. Upon issuance, 3,165,000 Stock Options vested immediately, 330,000 Stock Options will vest on June 30, 2022, 330,000 Stock Options will vest on November 1, 2022 and 750,000 Stock Options to vest in equal 250,000 tranches on March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

Bhang also granted an aggregate of 7,362,500 restricted stock units of the Company (the "RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Upon issuance, 2,062,500 of the RSUs vested immediately, 4,970,000 will vest on January 4, 2022, 165,000 will vest on June 30, 2022 and 165,000 will vest on November 1, 2022. Upon vesting, the subordinate voting shares underlying the RSUs will be issued at a deemed price of $0.08 per share.

All Stock Options and RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan.

Bhang announced the issuance of 3,194,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of $0.08 per share to Jamie L. Pearson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, in satisfaction of the Company's obligation under the terms of the employment agreement with Ms. Pearson.

Bhang announced the issuance to a vendor performing marketing, sales and product development services of 1,500,000 subordinate voting shares at a price of $0.08 per share and 12,000,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for one subordinate voting share per warrant at a price of $0.115 per share exercisable for a period of 2 years. Upon issuance, 2,000,000 warrants vested immediately with the remainder to vest upon the occurrence of certain vesting milestones over the term of the warrants relating to marketing, sales and product development matters as set out in the agreement with the vendor.

Bhang announced the issuance to a vendor performing product development services of 35,000 share purchase warrants exercisable for one subordinate voting share per warrant at a price of $0.15 per share exercisable until May 31, 2023.

The subordinate voting shares and underlying subordinate voting shares to the Stock Options, RSUs and warrants set out above are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on May 1, 2022, and such further restrictions as may apply under foreign securities laws.

Certain insiders received 4,887,500 RSUs and 3,194,000 subordinate voting shares representing a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), however the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of the transaction, nor the consideration, exceed 25% of Bhang's market capitalization.

About Bhang

Bhang (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQB: BHNGF) is committed to making the fairly enjoyable ridiculously fun. For over a decade Bhang has delivered exceptional sensory experiences to consumers through its extensive portfolio of over 50 master-chef-created cannabis, CBD and terpene products including gourmet chocolates, pre-rolls, CBD isolate, and Hempsticks. Bhang's highly-awarded chocolates are among the top-selling edibles in 7 U.S. states and Canada. Bhang's CBD products are globally distributed and are known for being safe, efficacious and delicious. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our high-quality CBD products at www.bhangcbd.com.

