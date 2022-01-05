Helo Corp.: Helo Launches its BIA Technology Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable, wireless devices at the forefront of digital health and dedicated to improving wellness worldwide, is pleased to announce the worldwide launch of its BIA technology under its Vyvo brand.

BIA ("Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis") is a simple, painless, and non-invasive way to measure body composition. It provides measurements for a number of bio-parameters, making it much more useful than just monitoring weight alone. Helo has incorporated its proprietary BIA algorithms into its Vyvo LifeWatch 2.0 and Leggera 2.0 weighing scales to make BIA measurement simple. The Vyvo Smart App performs the analysis and provides a comprehensive BIA report.

A user can obtain their whole body composition details by undertaking Vyvo BIA using Vyvo LifeWatch 2 and Vyvo's weighing scales, Leggera 2.

"This latest feature release further confirms Helo's advanced capabilities to deliver mass-market, easy-to-use technology that can provide a significant impact in our users' lives, empowering them with more actionable knowledge about their well-being," says Sean McVeigh, Helo's Chief Executive Officer.

Recent research has shown that the combination of low levels of physical activity and the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the epidemic of obesity, poor weight management, and chronic disease[1]. Moderate exercise levels can lead to improved health and wellness outcomes and improved quality of life, as it helps improve cardiovascular health, build muscle, and burn fat[2],[3].

Fabio Galdi, Helo's Chief Technology Officer and Chairman of the Board stated, "We are delighted to launch our BIA technology worldwide. Now, more than ever, we need to continue to develop our Life-Changing Technology and incorporate it into our devices to deliver meaningful information to our worldwide users who seek to take action to improve their bodies in a more meaningful and controlled way. I am excited to hear their feedback once they realize that our devices can quickly deliver full-body analysis."

[1] Robinson E, Boyland E, Chisholm A, et al. Obesity, eating behavior and physical activity during COVID-19 lockdown: A study of UK adults. Appetite. 2021;156:104853. doi:10.1016/j.appet.2020.104853.

[2] Gill DL, Hammond CC, Reifsteck EJ, et al. Physical activity and quality of life. J Prev Med Public Health. 2013;46 Suppl 1(Suppl 1):S28-S34. doi:10.3961/jpmph.2013.46.S.S28.

[3] Ho, S.S., Dhaliwal, S.S., Hills, A.P. et al. The effect of 12 weeks of aerobic, resistance or combination exercise training on cardiovascular risk factors in the overweight and obese in a randomized trial. BMC Public Health 12, 704 (2012). https://doi. org/10.1186/1471-2458-12-704.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a wellness technology company at the forefront of digital health and a pioneer of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Using its Life-Changing Technology and data from its LifeWatches, it encourages wearer wellness-centered lifestyles, consumer data empowerment and generates revenue from data sales that drive the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy.

Helo's Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and proprietary algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our userbase with Vyvo Utility Tokens to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our two-sided data-rich platform collects health data from the users which we analyze and use AI to prepare customized and personalized user reports, user alerts, and user NutraPak supplements. In addition, our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for developers, medical research, and diagnostics.

For further information on Vyvo and Helo, please click on the links: https://www.vyvo.com and http://www.helocorp.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

