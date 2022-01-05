Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.01.2022 | 14:41
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Pre-Production - Extra maintenance Window NDTS Pre-Production

Maintenance window

There will be an extra maintenance window for NDTS Pre-Production on Friday,
January 7th. 
The maintenance window will run from 06:00 CET to 12:00 CET. During this time
the test systems will not be available for testing. 

The scheduled MWAT scenarios will not be run this day.


Contact

If you have any questions in regards to this IT-Notice please contact us.


Best Regards

Tech Support
Global Market Operations

Group: + 46 8 405 6750

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
http://business.nasdaq.com/
