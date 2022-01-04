Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Megawachstum & Gewinnexplosion Echter Geheimtipp: STRONG BUY mit 190% KURSZIEL! Quartalsumsatz steigt um sensationelle 711% auf 99 Mio.!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2022 | 09:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (01/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards and futures in Lundin Energy AB (LUPE) due to an ordinary dividend of
SEK 4.09. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, January 4, 2022. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased
by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by
the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z", "Q" or "R" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1035736
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.