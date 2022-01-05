Filipino conglomerate San Miguel Corp aims to complete 1GW of battery storage projects this year to make way for the integration of some 3GW of intermittent renewable energy generation.The power arm of Philippines-based brewing-to-energy conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has said it is ready to start operation of an initial 690MW of battery storage facilities early this year. The company expects to complete 31 energy storage systems in 2021-22, with an accumulated capacity of 1GW. SMC's battery storage portfolio started to take shape last year when the company revealed it was nearing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...