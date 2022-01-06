



KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Jan 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer has launched the KitaJagaKita Care Package for customers who wish to donate mineral water to victims of the ongoing and recent floods that have affected the country.The Company is offering 25% off KitaJagaKita Care Packages to customers who are donating to temporary relief centres across the nation that are in urgent need of potable water. Customers can visit bit.ly/kitajagakitaspritzerwa to purchase these care packages.Package 1 comprise 5 cartons of 600-ml and 5 cartons of 1.5-litre Spritzer Natural Mineral Water and is priced at RM235 while Package 2 comprise 10 cartons of 6-litre Spritzer Natural Mineral Water together with water pump dispensers priced at RM161.Spritzer will assist in the logistics of sending the care packages to those evacuation centres and temporary relief centres that are in need directly. However, due to system limitations, customers purchasing from the dedicated KitaJagaKita Care Package site need to place own address as the delivery address when checking out.Spritzer stands in solidarity with people across the country who have been impacted by the floods and have donated supplies to victims. The Company will continue to monitor the situation and look for ways to assist affected communities.For more information, please contact:Muhammad Hakim Syed MunifTel: +6012 318-5410Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.bizSource: Spritzer BerhadCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.