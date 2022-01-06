Company now has over 310 issued or pending patents covering its innovative technology to help people with spinal cord injury

ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announces the company and its partners have been awarded nine new patents, seven of them in collaboration with leading neuroscience research laboratories at Caltech, UCLA, EPFL, and University of Louisville.

The patents cover a broad range of technologies and activities encompassing ONWARD's implantable and external technology platforms, ARCIM and ARCEX, and protecting key elements of those systems such as lead designs, spinal cord stimulation paradigms, closed-loop control systems and machine learning algorithms. The patents were awarded in the US, France, Canada, and Germany.

"Our many exclusive IP license agreements with the world's top neuroscience research universities continue to bear fruit, adding to an already impressive IP portfolio of over 300 issued or pending patents", said Dave Marver, Chief Executive Officer of ONWARD. "We are taking full advantage of our first-mover position to secure seminal and strategic intellectual property borne from our own engineering labs or prosecuted in collaboration with others."

The Company has IP licensing arrangements in place with Caltech, EPFL, UCLA, University of Louisville, University of Minnesota, Univesity of British Columbia and University of Calgary.

About ONWARD

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury. ONWARD's work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world's leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD's ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARCIM) or external (ARCEX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed stimulation of the spinal cord to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life. ONWARD has received three Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA encompassing both ARCIM and ARCEX. The company's first FDA pivotal trial, called Up-LIFT, completed enrollment in December 2021 with 65 subjects worldwide.

ONWARD is headquartered at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains an office at the EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com.

