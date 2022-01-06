ForwardAI Named Finalist in 2022 LendIt Fintech Industry Awards

Nomination demonstrates need to modernize Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) lending, highlights potential of digital technologies for lenders and borrowers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / ForwardAI , a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for Emerging Fintech Company in the 5th annual LendIt Fintech Industry Awards .

The LendIt Fintech Industry Awards honor the world's leading fintech influencers and innovators in 14 unique categories. Emerging Fintech Company is awarded to the most promising young fintech company in any vertical and highlights companies that have a real possibility of being a leader in their category in the years to come.

"On behalf of the ForwardAI team, we would like to express our profound appreciation to the panel for recognizing our achievements," said Nick Chandi , CEO and co-founder of ForwardAI. "We're extremely proud of our growth since we launched last year, releasing our Precise API , which includes PreciseMatch , along with two other products, Predict-as-a-Service , and Access . Through partnerships with banks, credit unions, lenders, and other fintechs, we're changing the future of small business lending and making the whole underwriting process easier for both lenders and borrowers."

Since launching in April 2021, ForwardAI has brought the following products and features to market:

Precise is a single API that directly integrates with a growing number of small business software products, providing direct access to accounting, financial, and business data. It offers critical financial data points and analysis, including raw, historical, and predictive information on business clients. PreciseMatch : A feature built into the Precise API that automates reconciliation of accounting and banking data by cross-validating accounting systems with synced banking accounts.

is a single API that directly integrates with a growing number of small business software products, providing direct access to accounting, financial, and business data. It offers critical financial data points and analysis, including raw, historical, and predictive information on business clients. Access is a pre-built partner portal that can be used by smaller financial institutions and/or institutions without big development teams - no coding required.

is a pre-built partner portal that can be used by smaller financial institutions and/or institutions without big development teams - no coding required. Predict-as-a Service is a cash flow forecasting and planning tool for financial institutions or fintechs that want to extend their business offerings by offering predictive data solutions to their clients.

In collaboration with LendIt Fintech, ForwardAI recently produced a whitepaper on how direct data access improves small business lending. The report, which is free to download here , highlights how lenders use business and financial data, apply technology to predict borrower outcomes, and drive credit decisions, outlining specific customer experience and process improvement opportunities.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the LendIt Nexus Dealmakers Summit in Miami, FL.

About ForwardAI

ForwardAI is improving access to aggregated accounting, financial, and business data for banks, lenders, and fintechs. With leading small business software integrations available, the intelligent PreciseMatch tech, deep client analysis, unparalleled forward-looking data insights, and complete suite of calculated KPIs and ratios, ForwardAI customers can turn client intake and assessment into only three quick steps. Solutions available include an API, a partner portal, and a client-facing cash flow forecasting and planning tool. To get started or learn more, visit ForwardAI.com

About LendIt Fintech

LendIt Fintech is the world's largest Fintech media company. Every day we celebrate, educate and connect the people who power the Fintech industry. Our products include large scale industry events, executive roundtables, daily news emails, podcasts, whitepapers and webinars. Like much of the economy today, financial services are experiencing a rapid upheaval. We are seeing a multi-decade transformation where fintech will take center stage as everything becomes digital. LendIt Fintech is there for you, reporting the news on a daily basis, enabling real time discussion and insights with LendIt Fintech Digital and empowering our community with connections and in-depth learning at our physical events. To learn more, visit LendIt.com.

