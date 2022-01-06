Agape ATP Corporation: AGAPE ATP CORPORATION Announce Expansion of Personalised Wellness Solution Business

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / AGAPE ATP CORPORATION (OTC PINK:AATP) is pleased to announce that it recently established a new business portfolio as an initiative to enter into the Traditional & Complementary Medicine and Personalized Nutrition Medicine Market.

AGAPE ATP CORPORATION, an emerging growth wellness company actively connecting wellness offerings across the ASEAN region, has set up a new portfolio offering evidence-based complementary medical therapies (Metabolic & Nutritional Medicine) for chronic health disorders management. The therapies address known root causes for chronic health disorders through the correction of dietary/nutrition deficiencies and lifestyle modifications.

The new business portfolio will be led by Dr. Steve Yap and his team of healthcare professionals. Dr. Steve Yap is the President of the Federation of Complementary & Natural Medical Associations Malaysia and Association of Nutritional Medicine Practitioners Malaysia. In the past 15 years, Dr. Steve Yap has made significant contributions towards improving the landscape of evidence-based healthcare in Malaysia. During this period, he has also served on various technical committees within the Ministry of Health, Malaysia, involved in setting up regulations and standards for the industry. According to a Global Wellness Institute report, Traditional & Complementary Medicine's market size is expected to reach USD 360 Billion. The pharmaceutical industry in Malaysia has also increased its focus on the production of herbal products such as nutraceutical products, health supplements, and traditional medicines. The rising cost of modern healthcare has also increased the appeal of the herbal industry as a substitute for conventional health treatments. According to the Overview of the National Traditional and Complementary Medicine (T&CM) Blueprint (2018-2027), this could potentially reduce healthcare costs for Malaysians by RM13 billion (USD 3.17) by 2027.

Switching our focus to the personalized nutrition market, the global personalized nutrition market size is estimated to reach USD 16.6 Billion in 2027 from USD 3.7 Billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 13.6% during the period, cited from the report "Personalized Nutrition Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type, By Application, And By Channel, Forecasts To 2027" byResearchAndMarkets.com.

"The business unit is strongly committed to developing and promoting self-empowering health preventative programs to the general public, helping and guiding them to cope with modern-day chronic health disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, kidney damage, liver damage, skin allergies, and tumor/ cancer growth." Highlighted by Dr. Steve Yap.

Meanwhile, the CEO of AGAPE ATP CORPORATION expressed his delight and expectation on the new portfolio. "The personalized wellness solutions evolved around the complementary therapies will be one of the main growths engines for the group and we aim to be the market leader in this segment, beginning our journey from Malaysia before expanding to other ASEAN countries."

About AGAPE ATP CORPORATION

AGAPE ATP CORPORATION is an emerging company dedicated and focused to develop a global sustainable "Wellness +" ecosystem. We continuously adapt, adopt, integrate, and develop effective health science and wellness solutions that are needed for today's world. For more information, visit http://www.agapeatpgroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property.



