Delisting of AS "Olainfarm" shares from the Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 7, 2022 to approve the application of AS "Olainfarm" and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000100501, Ticker OLF1R) from the Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "Olainfarm" is set to January 10, 2022. AS "Olainfarm" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on October 14, 2021. The mandatory takeover offer was launched. According to the offer results, AS "AB CITY" on basis of direct and indirect holding, had acquired 96,1 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company. AS "AB CITY" launched the final takeover bid, which closed on January 4, 2022. According to announcement published by AS "Olainfarm", after the final takeover AS "AB CITY" owns directly 4 298 506 shares and regarding 9 786 572 shares of AS "Olainfarm" agreement was reached according to which AS "AB CITY" will directly acquire the voting rights arising from the shares, which together constitute 100.00% of the number of voting shares of AS "Olainfarm", i.e., 14 085 078 shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.