Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Videointerview: Gründer von Long-Covid-Forschungszentrum bestätigt die Wirkung von Artemic™!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
03.01.22
08:09 Uhr
8,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
07.01.2022 | 09:05
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delisting of AS "Olainfarm" shares from the Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on January 7, 2022 to approve the application of AS
"Olainfarm" and to delist its shares (ISIN LV0000100501, Ticker OLF1R) from the
Baltic Main List. The last listing day of AS "Olainfarm" is set to January 10,
2022. 

AS "Olainfarm" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting from the
regulated market in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on
October 14, 2021. The mandatory takeover offer was launched. According to the
offer results, AS "AB CITY" on basis of direct and indirect holding, had
acquired 96,1 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company. AS "AB
CITY" launched the final takeover bid, which closed on January 4, 2022. 

According to announcement published by AS "Olainfarm", after the final takeover
AS "AB CITY" owns directly 4 298 506 shares and regarding 9 786 572 shares of
AS "Olainfarm" agreement was reached according to which AS "AB CITY" will
directly acquire the voting rights arising from the shares, which together
constitute 100.00% of the number of voting shares of AS "Olainfarm", i.e., 14
085 078 shares. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
OLAINFARM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.