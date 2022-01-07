Developed in partnership with Dutch heating specialist Feenstra, the all-electric heat pump solution will initially be available in the Netherlands. The system's buffer works as a heat battery that is used to provide heat to radiators and generate hot tap water.Swedish utility Vattenfall and Dutch heating and hot water systems provider Feenstra have launched in the Netherlands a high-temperature heat pump solution for existing single-family homes that is claimed to be an easy replacement for traditional gas central heating boilers. "The similarities between Dutch and British gas central heating ...

