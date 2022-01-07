Fixed Income: Nasdaq Clearing introduces Service Description for CSDR Settlement Discipline

Settlement Discipline Regime is planned to enter into force on 1st of February 2022. As part of preparation for upcoming changes Nasdaq Clearing introduces Service Description for CSDR Settlement Discipline ("SDR"). The purpose of Service Description is to outline the services, processes and reporting which Nasdaq Clearing will be providing in relation to the SDR. CSDR buy-ins are not included as buy-ins are not expected to come into force on 1st of February 2022. European Parliament and Council have agreed to postpone implementation of mandatory buy ins under the SDR. Any future updates of the Service Description will be available on Nasdaq's website under CSDR in Resource Center. CSDs will calculate and notify CSD participants about SDR Settlement penalties for instructions failing to settle on intended settlement date. For CSD settlement instructions categorized as CCP-cleared instructions, the aggregated net CSDR Settlement penalty amounts will be debited or credited by Nasdaq Clearing. Nasdaq Clearing will notify Clearing members and include such amounts in the cash optimization process starting from 1st of February 2022 on the payment date of such penalties as stipulated in SDR. In addition to CSDR Settlement payments, Nasdaq Clearing will apply late settlement administrative fees in connection with delayed delivery of equities and/or debt securities. This document does not include information regarding Nasdaq Clearing's own fees in connection with delayed delivery. Information regarding changes to Nasdaq Clearing's own fees for delayed delivery will be communicated before 1st of February 2022. Clearing Member's House account will be charged for CSDR penalties and any other fees associated with Clearing Member's delayed settlement. The Clearing Member is responsible to make required allocations of penalties and fees from the charged account to its clients or other parties. Settlement instructions with SME Growth Market as underlying Exercise and Expiration ("E&E") settlement instructions, with SME Growth Market ("SME") as underlying, should be instructed to CSDs in a standard manner as any other instrument. In E&E settlement instruction, related to SME instrument, the place code should not be populated with exchange and MIC of SME. Instead, place code should be populated in the same way as all other E&E settlement instructions sent to Nasdaq Clearing. CSDR settlement penalties dry run Prior to the regulation entering into force, Nasdaq Clearing offers its Clearing Members to subscribe to Daily and Monthly CSDR Penalties Excel reports. The reports will be sent, if any delayed delivery, via e-mail starting from 10th of January 2022. Daily and Monthly settlement penalties reports will outline penalties on failing settlement instructions that Clearing Members will be debited or credited on the 17th business day of the following month. Penalties reported during the dry run period, from 10th of January to 28th of January 2022, will be actual production data without cash collection and redistribution. Nasdaq Clearing is encouraging its Clearing Members to participate in the dry run. Clearing Members that would like to subscribe to CSDR Penalties report should use the subscription form "Sign up for CSDR Penalties report" supplied by Nasdaq Clearing via Nasdaq Clearing's Member Portal: Sign up for CSDR Penalties reports The subscription will include both, the Daily and Monthly aggregated reports. Please submit subscription form to Nasdaq Clearing prior to 28th of January 2022. Contact information provided in subscription form will be applicable for communication of Nasdaq Clearing's late settlement administrative fee in connection with delayed delivery of equities and/or debt securities. Nasdaq Clearing Service Description Settlement Discipline and Report examples can be found below. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1036177