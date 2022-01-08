DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12211 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12211 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 08-Jan-2022 / 10:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRAN12211 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: January 07, 2022

The 179-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Jul.12, 2021 with bookbuilding on Jul. 09, 2021 with TRFGRAN12211 ISIN code and TRY 200,300,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 07.01.2022.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 07.01.2022

Maturity (Day) 179

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN12211

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 200,300,000

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 07.01.2022

Payment Date 07.01.2022

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 135359 EQS News ID: 1266364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266364&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2022 05:36 ET (10:36 GMT)