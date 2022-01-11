The first and only Water Gradient contact lens for patients with astigmatism, available in the U.S. beginning in March

DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism joins DAILIES TOTAL1 sphere and multifocal for a full portfolio designed for the premium, daily disposable lens market

Toric is the fastest-growing contact lens market segment

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced today the launch of DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism, the first and only Water Gradient contact lens for patients with astigmatism. The lenses will be available in the U.S. beginning in March.

This launch extends Alcon's portfolio of premium, daily disposable lenses, which already includes DAILIES TOTAL1 (sphere) and DAILIES TOTAL1 Multifocal, with a high-performing lens designed for astigmatic patients. Our estimates show that toric is the fastest-growing lens segment of the contact lens market.This presents a large opportunity since a low number of astigmatic patients are currently wearing toric contact lenses: an estimated 32 percent of contact lens wearers have astigmatism, but only 10 percent of them wear toric lenses.1,2

"We're proud to introduce DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism contact lenses that Eye Care Professionals have been anxiously waiting for their astigmatic patients," said Sergio Duplan, President of Alcon North America. "With stable vision and outstanding overall comfort, DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism addresses customer demands and patient needs while delivering on our purpose to help people see brilliantly."

DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism is the first and only daily disposable toric lens to feature Water Gradient surface material. This lens material features a gradual increase in water content approaching 100% water at the surface, so all that touches the eye is a cushion of moisture.3,4 With the exceptional comfort of Water Gradient lenses, Eye Care Professionals are positioned to fit and keep more astigmatic patients in contact lenses.

The lenses also feature two other proprietary technologies from Alcon:

PRECISION BALANCE 8|4 lens design: This is the proven stability technology used in both the PRECISION1 and AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde astigmatism lines. DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism is designed to settle in an average of 37 seconds. 5 On average, primary gaze lens orientation is within 2° of ideal orientation within two minutes. 5 This provides the on-eye stability astigmatic contact lens wearers need for exceptionally clear and stable vision.

lens design: This is the proven stability technology used in both the PRECISION1 and AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde astigmatism lines. DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism is designed to settle in an average of 37 seconds. On average, primary gaze lens orientation is within 2° of ideal orientation within two minutes. This provides the on-eye stability astigmatic contact lens wearers need for exceptionally clear and stable vision. SmarTears Technology: Features the release of an ingredient found naturally in tears that helps to stabilize the lipid layer of the tear film.4

"Many contact lens wearers think that some discomfort or dryness is the price they pay for spectacle independence, and this is especially true for toric wearers,"6 said April Jasper, OD, FAAO, Advanced Eyecare Specialists, Florida. "I have long recommended the DAILIES TOTAL1 family of products to my contact lens patients who demand exceptional comfort. And, I can now offer the same innovative Water Gradient lens technology to my patients with astigmatism."

DAILIES TOTAL1 for Astigmatism will be available in the U.S. with a full 2,300 parameters beginning in March 2022. Once established there, the lenses are expected to roll out to additional markets in late 2022. Visit www.myalcon.com to find out how DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses can benefit eye care practices and patients with astigmatism.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 23,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

* Alcon Internal Estimates

References

