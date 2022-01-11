State-owned power generation company China Huadian Corporation has begun work on a 3.3GW solar site in Sichuan province. The project is one of nine renewable energy plants listed in China's latest national five-year plan.State-owned power generation company China Huadian Corporation has started construction on a 3.3GW solar power plant in Changdu City, in Sichuan province in the southwest of the country. The RMB16 billion (US$2.51 billion) project comprises the Mangkang Angdo and Gongju Lator solar plants. The power company said the site will be integrated with agriculture and pastoral cultivation. ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
