Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Linkfire "LINKFI" Completes Acquisition of SmartURL with Planned Share Issuance

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire A/S has today issued shares to satisfy the share component of the previously announced acquisition of key global competitor smartURL, the pioneer in the music smart linking space, and all related assets from Gupta Media, LLC.

The board of directors of Linkfire has today, in accordance with (i) the authorization from the extraordinary general meeting held on May 28, 2021 set out in section 4.1 of the company's articles of association and (ii) on the terms for acquiring smartURL that were announced on November 4, 2021, resolved upon the capital increase and issuance of 1,192,864 shares in Linkfire against contribution in kind of the smartURL business.

The share price in the issuance of 8.4451 SEK per share has been determined via a five-day pre-signing and a five-day post-signing volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") in Linkfire's share. The agreement was signed on November 4, 2021 and closed on December 14, 2021. The issuance of the shares will increase the number of shares and voting rights in Linkfire from 58,339,222 to 59,532,086. The newly issued shares are subject to a lock-up period of 12 months.

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: rutger.ahlerup@aktieinvest.se

This is information that Linkfire A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act and the Nasdaq rules. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2022-01-11 16:15 CET.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.