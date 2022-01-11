Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: AIFORIA TECHNOLOGIES OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

NOTICE, JANUARY 11, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 191271) Aiforia Technologies Oyj has invalidated 598,802 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on January 11, 2022. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of January 12, 2022 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Aiforia Technologies Oyj's share: Trading code: AIFORIA ISIN code: FI4000507934 Orderbook id: 242702 Number of shares: 25,779,316 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260