Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. (CSE: EAP) ("EAP" or the "Company"), a leading fintech solutions provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with i2c Inc., a leading digital payments and banking technology provider, to establish a footprint for Hero Financials in the United States. Hero Financials is EAP's full-service alternative-to-banking solution that allows guardians to easily provide funds to their dependents while controlling and monitoring payments and promoting financial literacy for the next generation of consumers.

The Company's proprietary suite of parental control features complements i2c's highly customizable "plug-and-play" platform to offer modern payment solutions for individuals and families across the U.S. The product features a mobile application with a built-in budgeting tool, savings function, contactless payments, and security backed by third-party encryption. Transfers are sent in real-time, and funds can be used in-store or online, where users have access to contactless and chip payments.

"Hero Financials was created to support the next generation of consumers as they embark on their financial literacy journey," commented Peter MacKay, CEO of EAP. "We chose i2c as our issuing-processing partner because of their global reach and reputation for highly reliable security features. Their willingness to think outside of the box is a perfect match to bring our vision to life. We look forward to bringing parents peace of mind with an intuitive, secure and modern payment product built with their needs in mind."

"We are proud to partner with Euro Asia Pay as they empower the next generation to gain financial literacy, practice healthy spending habits, and develop lifelong personal finance skills-safely under the supervision of their guardians," said Amir Wain, Founder and CEO of i2c. "We pride ourselves on working with leaders that are building the financial services experiences of tomorrow, and Hero is a perfect embodiment of how we can use technology to reimagine FinServ and invest in the financial wellness of tomorrow's consumers."

About Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc.

Euro Asia Pay Holdings Inc. is a developer of innovative financial solutions for the next generation of consumers. Its first product, SideKick, enables parents to transfer, control and monitor payments to their children in a simple, intuitive manner. The product includes a student-facing mobile application, a prepaid student payment card and a parent portal, among other features.

To learn more about EAP's products and services, visit www.euroasiapay.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow the company at @i2cinc.

