DJ COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR: GRECEMAR ANNOUNCES CLEAN-TECH FOCUS FOLLOWING REBRAND

COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR: GRECEMAR ANNOUNCES CLEAN-TECH FOCUS FOLLOWING REBRAND 12-Jan-2022 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GRECEMAR ANNOUNCES CLEAN-TECH FOCUS FOLLOWING REBRAND

Compagnie Mercosur Grecemar S.A. ("Grecemar") has completed a strategic rebrand into the clean-tech industry with new company name, CMG Cleantech S.A. ("CMG"), and has launched a new corporate website. The finalisation of the rebranding will be subject to shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 February 2022.

[London, 12 January 2022] - CMG Cleantech S.A. (CMG), formerly Grecemar, has signalled today that it is focusing its attention and resources on the renewable energy market. The company's new name and corporate branding is intended to highlight this refined focus, along with its expansion into new geographies and growing capabilities in the creation and development of hydrogen, battery and solar systems.

CMG's most recent acquisition, British clean-tech firm Tech Infinite, creates and develops hydrogen, battery and solar systems for the residential solar market, for EV solar fast-charge points, and for street-lighting systems. The business has developed a standalone carbon neutral solution for mobile locations and commercial energy use, based upon a multi-fuel hydrogen approach.

Visit www.cmgcleantech.com for more information About CMG Cleantech S.A.

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchanges, CMG Cleantech S.A. (CMG) is driven by a strong, secure ESG strategy - to develop the clean hydrogen and solar technology at its disposal and help countries, organisations and individuals alleviate their environmental impacts and meet ambitious 2050 carbon neutrality goals. With the acquisition of Tech Infinite, CMG will develop its suite of renewable, carbon-neutral technologies for both residential and commercial solar markets.

www.cmgcleantech.com

Contacts for IR and media enquiries: CMG Cleantech S.A.. Charlotte Williams, info@cmgcleantech.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: GRECEMAR ANNOUNCES CLEAN-TECH FOCUS FOLLOWING REBRAND

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR 6 place de la Madeleine 75008 Paris France E-mail: charlotte@unity-group.com Internet: https://www.cmgcleantech.com/ ISIN: FR0012991040 Euronext Ticker: MLCMG AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1268008 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1268008 12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268008&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2022 08:26 ET (13:26 GMT)