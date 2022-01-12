The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the current regulatory framework for e-cigarettes, including any near-future changes, looking at all areas of the law from packaging and labelling requirements, to taxation, sanctions and advertising laws.

In the coming years technical aspects regulating e-liquids and packaging are going to be developed and adopted in Russia. This will take place under the umbrella of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), whose members Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia could have common rules governing these products in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Outlook

3 Russia: the basics

4 National regulatory framework

5 Age restrictions

6 Product restrictions

7 Labelling and packaging

8 Obligation to notify

9 Retail channel restrictions

10 Public usage

11 Advertising and marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant laws

15 Relevant bodies

