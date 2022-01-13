DJ Schlatter strengthens strategic position in wire production plants

S c h l i e r e n, 13 January 2022. The Schlatter Group is acquiring a majority stake of 51% in the Italian company Sokol Engineering S.r.l. With this takeover, effective from 1 January 2022, Schlatter is strengthening its strategic position in wire production plants and taking a further step towards becoming a comprehensive solution provider in the wire industry.

Sokol Engineering S.r.l., based in Tavagnacco (Udine), Italy, develops and builds a comprehensive range of wire production equipment such as cold rolling, wire drawing and stretching lines, generating net sales of EUR 3.0 million per year.

The new company of the Schlatter Group will continue and expand its existing activities under the name Schlatter Italia S.r.l.. The founder of the company, Mr. Sokol Haxhiaj, will continue to support the Schlatter Group as Managing Director and shareholder with his many years of experience.

Schlatter's customers will benefit from the takeover with expanded system expertise and a comprehensive partner across the entire value chain.

Agenda

26.01.2022 Publication of first financial data for the 2021 financial year

31.03.2022 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 trough am media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website

03.05.2022 Annual General Meeting

11.08.2022 Publication of half-year report 2022

