Donnerstag, 13.01.2022
Halo Collective: Starke News triggert Rallye - aber da geht noch mehr!
WKN: 936957 ISIN: BE0003770840 
13.01.22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2022 | 17:53
Nextensa NV: Nextensa Nv/sa: Shares Repurchase

NEXTENSA NV/SA: SHARES REPURCHASE

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 in execution of the Belgian Code of Companies
and Associations, Nextensa announces that in the period between January 6, 2022 and January 12, 2022 included it has repurchased 2,586 treasury shares on Euronext Brussels as part of its announced share buy-back program1. The shares were repurchased at an average price (rounded) of €76.90 per share. This share repurchase transaction was carried out to cover the purchase plans for the benefit of the executive management of Nextensa, and this within the limits set down in the (renewed) share repurchase authorization as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 19 July 2021.

Detailed operations per day

DateNumber of sharesAverage price (€)Minimum price (€)Maximum price (€)Total price (€)
06/01/202242275.7174.5075.8031 950.70
07/01/202263076.1576.1076.2047 976.00
10/01/202245376.9376.8077.2034 850.40
11/01/202248177.0676.8077.2037 065.00
12/01/202260078.3877.7079.0047 029.50
Total2 58676.90 198 871.60

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company's investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 30/09/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion.

Nextensa is one of Luxembourg's biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis (B) and Cloche d'Or (L) sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. On 30/09/2021 the total book value of this development portfolio was approximately €0.3 billion.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 792.2 million (value on 12/01/2022).

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu



1 Cfr. Press release « Shares repurchase », dd. December 8, 2021.


Attachment

  • EN purchases own shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/189dc012-57d3-433a-876b-970f7fdb16a9)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
