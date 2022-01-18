Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gustavo Allende Igarashi as Head of Corporate Development - Mexico for the Company's operations in Mexico.





Inomin Mines appoints Gustavo Allende Igarashi head of corporate development - Mexico

Gustavo Allende is a metallurgist and industrial engineer with 35 years of mining management experience in Mexico's public and private sectors. Mr. Allende recently served (2017 - 2021) as Director of Industry and Mining for the State of Oaxaca, Mexico where he headed investment programs, development activities, and Government affairs for the State's industry and mining sectors.

In the private sector Mr. Allende was Superintendent at Gold Resource's flagship El Aguila polymetallic (gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc) project in Oaxaca. At El Aguila he was a key member that developed the project into a successful mining operation.

Mr. Allende will spearhead project acquisition opportunities in Mexico for Inomin, as well as be involved with community relations.

John Gomez, President & CEO of Inomin Mines, says, "I'm delighted to have Gustavo join our team; this is a strong endorsement of our projects, people, and growth plans in Mexico. Given his leading positions in Mexico's mining industry, Gustavo will increase our opportunities in the country and be a tremendous asset for Inomin."

MINE also welcomes Mr. Anil Jiwani, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. Anil Jiwani has more than 15 years' of financial reporting experience with publicly listed companies. He is Chief Operating Officer of Avisar Everyday Solutions Ltd., a company that provides a wide range of financial services to growing businesses. Effective January 31, 2022, Mr. Jiwani will replace Inomin CFO and Director George Pietrobon who is leaving due to the demands of his business. The Company is grateful to George for his services and contributions, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially gold, silver and nickel projects. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE). Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

