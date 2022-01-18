IPA Europe's Oss laboratories make a move to new Centre of Excellence facilities in Oss, Netherlands, with progressive environmental impact measures.

IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (NASDAQ: IPA) (TSX VENTURE: IPA) today announced the relocation of its IPA Europe Oss laboratories to a new multi-tenant biotech Center of Excellence at the Pivot Park Campus in Oss, Netherlands.

The Company previously announced the move of its IPA Europe laboratories in Utrecht to the new Accelerator building at the Utrecht Science Park this year. IPA leased new space at Pivot Park to house its second future European site to support the continuation of advanced technologies and facilities for its growing list of clients and services. The new location provides more space as well as facilities for next-generation equipment to support IPA Europe's highly skilled personnel and continue to advance IPA's European operations. The building, called Grizzly, is expected to be LEED certified and designed to meet the requirements for a nearly zero-energy building. This fulfills a key tenet of IPA and its ongoing commitment towards environmental sustainability. Dr. Debby Kruijsen, General Manager of IPA Europe, commented: "We are very excited to advance our ambitions driving our valuable innovation-driven antibody discovery, selection, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities in our new state-of-the-art facility. We are confident that this expansion enables us to meet the growing interest in IPA's custom antibody solutions and R&D activities."

About Pivot Park

Pivot Park provides world-class biopharmaceutical R&D infrastructure designed to support the development of a dynamic, pharma-based knowledge community. Pivot Park has become the hotspot for biopharmaceutical innovation in Europe and has embarked on a plan to invest in a dynamic and world-class research campus. The new Grizzly building marks an important milestone in Pivot Park's visionary masterplan.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com.

