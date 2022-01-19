Testlio Launches Fused Testing to Transform Software Quality

New methodology delivers on-demand quality engineers, industry-first partnerships, added platform features and an Automated Testing Center of Excellence

AUSTIN, TX and TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Testlio, the originator of networked testing , today announced the launch of fused testing. This new methodology combines the skill of expert manual testing with the efficiency of test automation, helping engineering and product leaders meet heightened customer demands for exceptional digital experiences.

The demand for quality has never been higher, with 76% of end users saying their expectations of digital services have increased over the past year. At the same time speed is a priority, and 84% of developers report they are releasing code faster than ever before. While many organizations implement automated testing to help address these issues, the quality engineers needed to run those programs are difficult to hire, with 64% of DevOps teams indicating they can't find enough talent .

Fused testing brings together automated and manual testing as a direct response to the tension between quality, speed and coverage in the software development process. Testlio is the first company to provide the quality engineering talent, industry partnerships, holistic platform and strategic services needed to deliver fused testing.

"Testlio and Meetup work closely together to ensure exceptional product experiences reaching millions of people globally," said Rajib Ahmed, CTO of Meetup. "We believe that fused testing is an important step forward and we're excited about the possibilities ahead."

The fused testing launch includes:

On-demand Quality Engineers. Automated testing talent is hard to find and expensive to retain. The existing Testlio Network of 10,000 vetted testing professionals now includes freelance Quality Engineers. They are available on-demand to create, run, optimize and diagnose automated tests, initially using Appium and Selenium frameworks with languages like Python, Java and Node.js.

Automated testing talent is hard to find and expensive to retain. The existing Testlio Network of 10,000 vetted testing professionals now includes freelance Quality Engineers. They are available on-demand to create, run, optimize and diagnose automated tests, initially using Appium and Selenium frameworks with languages like Python, Java and Node.js. Automated Testing Ecosystem. To help clients maximize their existing automated testing investments, Testlio has established industry-first partnerships with six test automation leaders: Applitools , BrowserStack , Headspin , mabl , Sauce Labs and Suitest . Failure signals and session artifacts from these tools can be pushed to the Testlio Platform to focus and streamline human-assisted triage of test results. Combined with Testlio's existing issue tracking integrations, teams can now seamlessly address high-fidelity signals from automated testing.

To help clients maximize their existing automated testing investments, Testlio has established industry-first with six test automation leaders: , , , , and . Failure signals and session artifacts from these tools can be pushed to the Testlio Platform to focus and streamline human-assisted triage of test results. Combined with Testlio's existing issue tracking integrations, teams can now seamlessly address high-fidelity signals from automated testing. Free Platform Capabilities. In addition to third-party integrations, version 4.0 of the Testlio Platform provides core script development, execution, analysis and integration capabilities. Free automated testing capacity is available for most Testlio clients, with six device slots and 100 hours per month of automated testing processing time included at no additional charge.

In addition to third-party integrations, version 4.0 of the Testlio Platform provides core script development, execution, analysis and integration capabilities. Free automated testing capacity is available for most Testlio clients, with six device slots and 100 hours per month of automated testing processing time included at no additional charge. Expanded Client Services. An optimized testing strategy requires bringing together automated and manual testing in a single program customized to unique client needs. Testlio's seasoned services professionals work closely with the new Automated Testing Center of Excellence (CoE) to deliver robust client services. Venu Shinde , who most recently led quality engineering initiatives at UnitedHealth Group and Bank of America, has joined Testlio to lead the Automated Testing CoE.

"We are excited to partner with Testlio to advance our shared dedication to accelerating software delivery through Visual AI and actionable testing insights," said Moshe Milman, Co-Founder and COO of Applitools. "By seamlessly connecting Applitools Visual AI to Testlio's global network of on-demand testing talent, shared customers will be able to accelerate release cycles by shortening the cycle time between a signal from test automation and resolution of a software quality issue."

This announcement follows a year of strong growth for Testlio. In October, the company announced a strategic Series B raise and annualized revenue run rate in excess of $20 million. The raise recognized Testlio's transformational approach within the $40 billion software testing market .

"Testlio is enabling new possibilities by fusing automated and manual testing in an open, client-centric way," said Steve Semelsberger, CEO of Testlio. "With fused testing, engineering and product leaders no longer need to make extreme tradeoffs between speed and quality, coverage and capacity, confidence and value. They can embrace hybrid shift left and shift right approaches, resulting in better digital product experiences and happier customers."

To learn more, visit testlio.com/fused-testing and register for our live fused testing roundtable on Jan. 26 at 11 am CT.

About Testlio

Testlio is the originator of networked software testing. Our award-winning combination of platform, freelancers, and services enables you to deliver great customer experiences - fast. In any location. On any device. In any language. The company is distributed by design, with full-time people around the world and part-time freelancers in over 150 countries. Clients include Amazon, American Express, Microsoft, Netflix, the NBA, SAP, ViacomCBS and many more. Collectively, they have awarded us an industry-leading 4.7 G2 rating and an NPS of 75. To learn more, visit www.testlio.com .

Media Contact

Marcus Hardy, Testlio

marcus.hardy@testlio.com

801-823-5534

SOURCE: Testlio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684473/Testlio-Launches-Fused-Testing-to-Transform-Software-Quality