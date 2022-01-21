Anzeige
One Heritage Group plc: Extension to debt facilities

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Extension to debt facilities

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Extension to debt facilities 21-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 January 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Extension to debt facilities

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 12 month extension to its two loans from One Heritage SPC. The original loans of GBP1.1 million and GBP1.0 million were issued on 22 July 2020 and 11 August 2020, respectively. They both had a 18 month term and 12.0% interest rate. The extensions have been made at the same interest rate and allow early repayment.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. We are a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

