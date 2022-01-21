Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Löst der UNO-Generalsekretär einen Kaufrausch in dieser Aktie aus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 ISIN: US6311031081 Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1 
Tradegate
21.01.22
09:40 Uhr
157,70 Euro
-1,55
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,75159,8009:53
157,70159,8509:53
GlobeNewswire
21.01.2022 | 08:41
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq's European Markets Delivered Record Year in 2021

- Solidified Nasdaq position as the leading European listings hub with 219 new
  equity listings, including a record number of 174 initial public offerings
         (IPOs), raising a total of EUR 13.4 billion

 - Retail inflow and large interest in SME trading spurred all-time high levels
            in equity and derivative trading

- Continued to lead in ESG with venture investment in Puro.earth and new product
                  launches

                    

Stockholm, January 21, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that
Nasdaq's European markets delivered a historic 2021 with several all-time highs
in its listings and trading businesses across the Nordic and Baltic regions. 

Solidifying Nasdaq's Position as Europe's Premier Listings Hub

The Nasdaq equity markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and the Baltic
countries welcomed 219 new equity listings to its markets, including 174
initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of EUR 13.4 billion in risk
capital. Notable listings include Volvo Cars, the third largest listing in
Europe in 2021, which raised EUR 2.1 billion, Storskogen Group (EUR 1.3
billion) and Vivian Group (EUR 720 million). 

"In 2021, we saw continued strength in the capital markets with a record number
of companies transitioning to public markets. We are proud to be the public
market-of-choice for companies and investors alike across the Nordic and Baltic
region," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The ability
to provide many small and medium sized companies active in the region with an
international investor base, while also supporting global large cap listings
such as Volvo Cars is what makes us unique. We are committed to empowering our
community of innovative and entrepreneur-led companies with access to a diverse
deep market intelligence, increased visibility and ESG solutions to support
their long-term success and growth." 

Record trading volumes drive product expansion and education

Building on the strong momentum in 2020, Nasdaq saw trading volumes in most of
its European markets increase in 2021, with share trading increasing 7.1% to a
daily average of just under 4 billion Euros across all markets. Nasdaq
maintained a market share of 77% of lit and auction trading in its listed
shares, while continuing to reinforce its leadership in the Nordic derivatives
market, including Norway, where Nasdaq has a achieved a 76% market share in
single stock options. Throughout 2021, Nasdaq launched a number of products and
services to further support the trading community, including options on the
OMXS30 ESG index. 

Continuing to lead in ESG through investments and innovation

In 2021, Nasdaq continued to invest in strengthening its environmental, social
and governance (ESG) capabilities. In June, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in
Puro.earth, a global marketplace for carbon removal. In 2021, Puro.earth's
trading volumes for CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) increased 361% compared to
the year before. 

New listings on the Nordic Sustainable Debt Markets grew by 74% compared to
2021 with a record 132 listings. The total volume of bonds listed on the Nordic
& Baltic Sustainable Debt Markets was 40 billion EUR by the end of 2021.
Sustainable bonds now make up almost a third of the corporate bonds listed on
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq's data service, Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, also
continues to expand and now contains data on more than 9400 sustainable bonds
from more than 70 countries. 

"Nasdaq's record performance in 2021 is a testament to the strength, vibrancy
and innovation in the Nordic and Baltic region, as well as our ability to
leverage our technology leadership, marketplace excellence and strong
commitment to sustainability to create a capital market offering for both
companies and investors that is unparalleled in Europe," said Bjørn Sibbern,
President, European Markets at Nasdaq. "In 2022, we will continue to work
together with our clients in order to build onto this momentum and further
evolve some of the best performing markets in the world." 

For more details and milestones on Nasdaq's European business operations in
2021, please see below. 

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact
Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com



SELECTED 2021 EUROPEAN HIGHLIGHTS

LISTINGS

 -- Nasdaq welcomed 219 equity new listings (among them 174 initial public
   offerings), raising a total of EUR 13.4 billion. This is a 209 percent
   increase from 45 IPOs and 79 listings in 2020. The achievement positions
   Nasdaq as a leading European exchange operator, with the highest number of
   listings in the Europe in 2021. A total of 1235 companies are currently
   listed at Nasdaq in Europe.

 -- Market by market, Nasdaq Stockholm saw its best year on record, (150
   listings) while Nasdaq Helsinki broke its old record from 1999 (28
   listings) with a total of 31 listings in 2021. Nasdaq Copenhagen managed 24
   IPOs in 2021, making it the best IPO year since 2007.
 -- Nasdaq Stockholm becomes leading marketplace in the European Union:
 Nasdaq Stockholm is the single market that has raised the largest amount
   of capital in the European Union, representing a total of EUR 10.9 billion.
   Nasdaq Stockholm is also the marketplace that has attracted the most IPOs
   throughout 2021 within the union, with a total of 111, representing a
   market of EUR 49 billion.

 -- Introduction of SPACs, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies:
 In May 2021, Nasdaq welcomed its first SPAC with the listings of ACQ Bure.
   Since then, Nasdaq's European markets have welcomed a total of six SPACs,
   raising a total of EUR 1 billion.

 -- European companies listing in the US: 
During 2021, Nasdaq's European markets has supported six European companies
   to list with Nasdaq in the US: Oatly Group AB (OTLY), Olink Holding AB
   (OLK), Eco Wave Power Global AB (WAVE), Allarity Therapeitics (ALLR),
   Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) and IO Biotech (IOBT). Additionally, Nasdaq US
   welcomed 22 SPACs from Europe.


TRADING

 -- Share trading increased by 7.1 % to a daily average of 3.987bn EUR,
   compared to 3.723bn EUR in 2020. The average number of trades per business
   day increased by 5.8 % to 901,009 as compared to 851,810 in 2020.
 -- Educational efforts to Increase Financial Literacy: Across the Nordics and
   Baltics, Nasdaq has initiated programs and collaborations to support
   financial literacy, investor protection and financial inclusion. The
   financial literacy initiative involves partnerships and initiatives with
   third party organizations that seek to equip retail investors of all
   backgrounds and ages with the knowledge and skills to manage their money
   effectively. The various projects include sharing knowledge about Social
   Media's impact in the stock market, developing of investment apps educating
   children and arranging webinars on savings, trading and investments.
 -- Nasdaq signed a deal with Swedish fintech company Sequitor to produce an
   exchange system simulation service based on Sequitor technology. The
   service gives customers access to full-scale, high-performance replicas of
   exchange test systems to offer Nasdaq's global clients better tools for
   understanding and optimizing their system performance in private sessions,
   allowing for repeatable replay, which leads to reduced risk and potentially
   lowering testing costs.

SUSTAINABILITY

 -- In November, Nasdaq launched options on its OMXS30 ESG Index. With the new
   contracts, Nasdaq's European ESG derivatives offering now includes both
   options and futures contracts based on the world's first ESG benchmark
   index, which has grown into one of the most traded ESG indexes in Europe
   since its launch in 2018.
 -- In fall, Nasdaq launched Green Designations to support increased visibility
   and transparency for companies toward investors looking for sustainable
   investments.
NASDAQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.