How Companies Are Integrating Breathwork Detox To Gain A Competitive Edge In Their Industry and Keep Their Employees Happy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / Mindfulness experts say that breathwork is going to become more sought after than yoga and mediation, says Corporate mindfulness trainer, Kurtis Lee Thomas. Breathwork is known as a highly effective and powerful tool for directly accessing the subconscious mind. Through breathwork, one can release negative memories, emotions, or stagnant energy that might be dormant or trapped in the body. The goal is to convert that dormant energy into usable energy in the form of clarity and creativity, which ultimately inspires us and gives us motivation. Breathwork Detox was founded with this idea in mind and aims to provide individuals with the benefits of breathwork through multiple different venues including live virtual events, pre-recorded sessions, and in-person bootcamps/retreats.

Unlike meditation, the results of Breathwork Detox are immediate and undeniable from just one session. By oxygenating the entire body using a very special technique, one is able to tap into the unconscious parts of the mind and release suppressed thoughts and energies that have been holding them back and weighing them down. "Sometimes the weight we need to lose isn't on our physical body", says founder of Breathwork Detox , Kurtis Lee Thomas, known to many as the "Man from the Stars."

Kurtis guides you through the entire process to help you release these unconscious habits and energies that no longer serve you. Kurtis has worked with top fortune 100 companies such as Nike and plans to expand this wellness practice into corporations worldwide.

Since discovering the effects of this ancient breathwork technique that single handedly saved his life, Kurtis Lee Thomas has dedicated his career to awakening the best in people by sharing this modality with the world and helping people access their subconscious mind, which he states "is where all the magic resides." Through the active breathwork technique used, the subconscious and conscious mind bridge together in a flow state, providing deeper clarity and even life-altering epiphanies for many. Companies are using Kurtis technique to gain a competitive edge via corporate mindfulness training, as well as mindfulness retreats, to help both individuals, teams, and companies perform at their highest level.

Kurtis initially discovered the breathing technique after suffering from a gastrointestinal condition that caused him brain fog and depression that dragged on for about 5 ½ years.. After visiting countless doctors and losing tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills, no one could even diagnose him and never mind cure him. It was not until discovering this ancient breathing technique, that he was able to find relief. "The reason why western doctors couldn't tell me what was wrong with me was because my issue wasn't physical, it was emotional, it was energetic". Overnight, his condition was eradicated from just one breathwork session while he found the energy and clarity he needed to discover his true purpose. He exited all of his companies and is now fully dedicated to sharing this unique breathing modality with the world.

Since then, Kurtis has worked with and spoken at some of the largest consciousness expositions in the world, as well as top colleges, multiple Fortune 500 companies, and some of the world's most prestigious casinos such as Foxwoods/MGM Grand Casino. He is a celebrity mentor and one of the top corporate mindfulness trainers. He is the author of best-selling books "The World is Yours, The Secrets behind "The Secret," as well as "Breathwork Detox - How to Thrive in The Age of Anxiety."

"Unlike other mindfulness techniques, the results of Breathwork Detox are immediate from just one session. That's important for the microwave society we currently live in, where everyone wants to see instantaneous results! There's nothing out there like this that can get a team into flow-state faster and more effectively than the process I take my clients through. Breathwork Detox is by far the easiest and most effective way to achieve this goal and gain a competitive edge," shares Kurtis.

Kurtis states, "In today's day and age, companies are losing many of their top employees due to mental and emotional health issues that go unbeknownst to upper level management. Kurtis refers to our generation as "the age of anxiety." With statistics backed by the World Health Organization (W.H.O), anxiety/depression are the #1 disability worldwide. As such, it is necessary for companies to start to invest more into effective mental and emotional health initiatives to keep their teams sane and happy. Kurtis raises consciousness and mindfulness in the workplace that helps elevate employees, which in turn elevates the entire company of the clients he works with. By bringing Breathwork Detox into the corporate world, it has drastically enhanced clarity, creativity, and connection in the workplace, while strengthening team building initiatives.

"Thank you for the Breathwork Detox! I find myself holding my breath all too often during the constant barrage of zoom calls. You really helped me clear my mind and set a new focused intention for my week! Thanks 10x! - Sr. Program Manager at Nike

This year, Kurtis will be expanding Breathwork Detox programs into new international markets. At the same time, he will be continuing to offer custom curated retreats, which are key for a company's growth. Especially during a time when many people are working virtually and anxiety, depression, and suicide are at their highest, it is important for companies to bring their employees together so they can have real human interaction and connection.

"Access to coaches and therapists is great, but deeper work needs to be done. More potent strategies, modalities, and support need to be offered that will help teams thrive during these times. Although times are difficult right now, it's actually a time of great opportunity, innovation, and growth if capitalized on, and those are the companies I wish to work with," states Kurtis.

Learn more about Breathwork Detox and its different offerings here . You can also find Kurtis Lee Thomas on Linkedin here

