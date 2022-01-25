The Chinese manufacturer has upgraded its commercial application battery with a dissipative balancing technology that, it is claimed, will make the storage system suitable for different load conditions. Each battery module is sold with a capacity ranging from 100 to 200Ah and a storage capacity of 7.68kWh.Chinese battery provider Shenzhen Atess Power Technology Co Ltd has upgraded its lithium-ion battery for commercial application, by integrating an active balancing technology. "The application of active balancing will ensure that the battery system always is in the best performance condition, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...