Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has sold 450,000 ordinary shares of Animoca Brand Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands"), through secondary market trades. The Company received in aggregate approximately $1,522 million Canadian dollars for the sale of these shares (CAD $3.58 per share). The Company still holds 1.55 million ordinary shares of Animoca Brands.

Commenting on the sale, Jeff Gao Cypherpunk's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are thrilled to have made an investment into Animoca Brands at a time when NFTs were at an inflection point between reckoning and mass adoption. The acquisition was made via an off market transfer organised through introductions from our Executive Chairman and then CEO Tony Guoga. It came at the heels of Animoca's 65M raise at a valuation of 2.2B and at a time when metaverse projects were in the final stages of take off. The Animoca Brands investment highlights HODL's ability to source exclusive global dealflow."

Animoca Brands is a Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company founded in 2014 by Yat Siu. It develops and publishes a broad portfolio of gaming and metaverse products including the REVV and SAND tokens; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products using popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments and partnerships includes Sky Mavis (Axie Infinity), Dapper Labs (CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot), OpenSea, Harmony, Bitski, and Alien Worlds. Its subsidiaries include The Sandbox, Quidd, Gamee, nWay, Pixowl, and Lympo.

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Officer/Director Contact:

Jeffrey Gao

Chief Executive Officer

jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111515