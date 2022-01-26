Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.01.2022
GlobeNewswire
26.01.2022 | 16:29
Fixed Income: Nasdaq Clearing announces additional information regarding CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime

CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime ("SDR") is planned to enter into force on 1st
of February 2022. As part of preparation, Nasdaq Clearing provides additional
information in relation to SDR. 



Euronext Securities Oslo defers implementation of SDR

Euronext Securities Oslo, the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (CSD),
has decided to defer the implementation of the SDR in the Norwegian market
until Tuesday, 1 March 2022. The reason for the deferral is that Euronext
Securities Oslo has not yet received their CSDR license from the Financial
Supervisory Authority of Norway. Accordingly, Nasdaq Clearing will continue to
offer its clearing members to subscribe to daily and monthly SDR penalties
Excel reports. Penalties reported during the period from 1st of February 2022
to 28th of February 2022, will be actual production data without cash
collection and redistribution. 



Reminder to sign up for SDR penalties reports

Clearing members that would like to subscribe to SDR penalties reports should
use the subscription form "Sign up for CSDR Penalties report" supplied by
Nasdaq Clearing via Nasdaq Clearing's Member Portal. The subscription will
include daily reports and monthly aggregated reports. 



Please note that Nasdaq Clearing's SDR service description and example reports
are available at Nasdaq Clearing's website. 



Mandatory Partial Settlement

Nasdaq Clearing mandates its members to accept partial settlement in order to
prevent settlement fails and improve settlement efficiency in the following
markets: 



      CSD        Exercise And     Fixed Income    CCP Repo 
                Expiration      Expiration     (Fixed  
                                    Income) 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Euronext Securities        Yes         Yes        Yes  
 Copenhagen                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Euroclear Finland         Yes         N/A        N/A  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Euronext Securities Oslo     Yes         N/A        N/A  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Euroclear Sweden         Yes         Yes        Yes  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405
6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.
