Fixed Income: Nasdaq Clearing announces additional information regarding CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime

CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime ("SDR") is planned to enter into force on 1st of February 2022. As part of preparation, Nasdaq Clearing provides additional information in relation to SDR. Euronext Securities Oslo defers implementation of SDR Euronext Securities Oslo, the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (CSD), has decided to defer the implementation of the SDR in the Norwegian market until Tuesday, 1 March 2022. The reason for the deferral is that Euronext Securities Oslo has not yet received their CSDR license from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. Accordingly, Nasdaq Clearing will continue to offer its clearing members to subscribe to daily and monthly SDR penalties Excel reports. Penalties reported during the period from 1st of February 2022 to 28th of February 2022, will be actual production data without cash collection and redistribution. Reminder to sign up for SDR penalties reports Clearing members that would like to subscribe to SDR penalties reports should use the subscription form "Sign up for CSDR Penalties report" supplied by Nasdaq Clearing via Nasdaq Clearing's Member Portal. The subscription will include daily reports and monthly aggregated reports. Please note that Nasdaq Clearing's SDR service description and example reports are available at Nasdaq Clearing's website. Mandatory Partial Settlement Nasdaq Clearing mandates its members to accept partial settlement in order to prevent settlement fails and improve settlement efficiency in the following markets: CSD Exercise And Fixed Income CCP Repo Expiration Expiration (Fixed Income) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Euronext Securities Yes Yes Yes Copenhagen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Euroclear Finland Yes N/A N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Euronext Securities Oslo Yes N/A N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Euroclear Sweden Yes Yes Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.