Nokia Oyj: Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial report on 3 February 2022

Nokia to publishfourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financialreport on 3 February 2022

27 January 2022

Espoo, Finland - Nokia willpublishitsfourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financialresultson 3 February 2022at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report willbe made available on the Nokia websiteimmediatelyafter publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed, segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report hosted at www.nokia.com/financials. A video interview summarizing the key points of our Q4 results will also be published on the website. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete report with tables.

Analystwebcast

Nokia's video webcast will begin on 3 February 2022 at 11.30 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.

The video webcast will be a presentation followed by a Q&A session. Presentation slides will be available for download at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).

A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials (http://www.nokia.com/financials).

Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

