Quickly Calculate RTLS Deployments, Validate Project Plans and Save on Installation Budgets

Pozyx, a leading provider of RTLS (real-time location system) based on UWB (ultra-wideband) technology, announces the addition of its Pozyx RTLS Planning Suite for anchor planning and network planning. These tools guide users through the planning of infrastructure (network and coverage), verify deployment on the floorplan, optimize installation budgets and validate project feasibility.

ABI Research expects UWB technology in RTLS applications to reach 500 million annual shipments in 2022, growing to 1.5 billion by 2026. The ABI 2022 Trend Report identifies that UWB will propel precise location technologies to the mainstream and expects RTLS to become key for UWB growth.

Pozyx confirms the quick adoption rates and introduces the new software tools to address the increasing need to quickly validate RTLS project ideas and optimize infrastructure investments.

Samuel Van de Velde, Founder CEO of Pozyx, stated "The Pozyx RTLS solutions respond to the needs of critical industrial segments that require the accuracy and latency that UWB technology provides. We receive a high number of demands from the industry and a quick assessment of project feasibility and correct budget calculation is key to delivering high ROI after go-live. Our RTLS Planning Suite provides guidance and validation early in the process of creating a successful project."

The Pozyx RTLS Planning Suite provides an intuitive exercise, in four modules, to generate a validated infrastructure recommendation and installation proposal with accurate budget input.

Floorplan setup

Upload the floorplan, scale it accurately and measure to verify.

Positioning zone creation

Define positioning zones for high accuracy positioning zones and presence-only zones, use highly intuitive layout tools to define the zones on the floorplan.

Anchor planning

Place anchors on the floorplan and use the design tools to align, distribute and duplicate to populate the floor. The dynamic view reflects anchor distance and alerts on out-of-range situations. The accuracy coverage is represented in an HDOP map, in heatmap view. Obstructions can be added to simulate the effect of walls and static equipment.

Network planning

Calculate the amount of cabling needed and add the gateway and switches to complete the setup. The alert feature will prompt on range issues.

The RTLS Planning Suite indicates the expected data accuracy in the pre-defined zones and allows further optimization of the installation. In combination with the Pozyx budget-friendly PoE (Power over Ethernet) daisy-chaining feature, which significantly decreases the overall infrastructure budget, the Planner Suite optimizes cable use, number of anchors and switches, and reduces installation costs. The infrastructure and network plan are used to generate an accurate deployment proposal and budget calculation as input for a feasibility study, ROI exercise, or installation project.

The tools provide insights for both integration and installation partners as well as for end-users looking for pre-deployment project validation.

Find out more on the Pozyx RTLS Planning Suite and watch the tools in action: https://www.pozyx.io/products/software/rtls-planning-suite

About Pozyx

Pozyx delivers the most flexible real-time location systems (RTLS) for indoor tracking based on UWB (ultra-wideband) technology to position people and assets with unprecedented accuracy.

Since 2015, Pozyx has built a strong product portfolio with a focus on innovative solutions for Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing companies. Cutting-edge hardware and firmware are combined with algorithms and analytics software to translate the stream of real-time locations into smart data and value-creating insights. The Pozyx offering covers the most demanding industry requirements for reliability, stability, robustness, and scalability. Its ultra-accurate positioning technology (up to 10cm precise) provides a competitive advantage to Pozyx's customers and partners in Industry 4.0 and IoT.

Pozyx is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. With its recently launched office in the US and a mature partner ecosystem, Pozyx is poised to continue its steady growth pace to keep serving customers in over 80 countries.

