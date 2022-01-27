Anzeige
Jerusalem Post: Eine große Hürde für den CBD-Pharmabereich wurde von InnoCan Pharma eingerissen
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12229 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12229 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12229 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 27-Jan-2022 / 13:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRAN12229 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: January 26, 2022

The 91-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on Oct.27, 2021 with bookbuilding on Oct. 26, 2021 with TRFGRAN12229 ISIN code and TRY 874,250,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 26.01.2022. 

Board Decision Date                            05.11.2020 
Related Issue Limit Info 
Currency Unit       TRY 
Limit           30,000,000,000 
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type         Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas    Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 26.01.2022

Maturity (Day) 91

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN12229

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 874,250,000

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 26.01.2022

Payment Date 26.01.2022

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 139393 
EQS News ID:  1273781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1273781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2022 08:57 ET (13:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
