Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, today announced that Alice T. Feng will join the Lunaphore leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Ms. Feng brings over two decades of finance and corporate development leadership experience as well as investment banking expertise, participating in over 30 merger and acquisition and financing transactions with aggregate transaction value of $45 billion.

Alice Feng (Photo: Lunaphore)

"Alice brings deep expertise in corporate development and the capital markets and will play an instrumental role in our fundraising activities and leading the development of new partnerships as the company continues to expand globally," said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Lunaphore. "We are excited to work with Alice to achieve Lunaphore's ambitious goals as we bring spatial biology into the mainstream."

Ms. Feng most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Scripps Research, a world-renowned biomedical research institution in San Diego, California. In this role, Ms. Feng was an instrumental member of the executive team that supported all of Scripps' financial strategy and operations. She joined as Senior Director of Corporate Development and Finance in 2017.

Prior to joining Scripps Research, Ms. Feng worked with Scripps Health and Aetna, as the Senior Director of Corporate Development, where she led all aspects of M&A including due diligence, deal structure, valuation and negotiation. Prior to that, she spent over 11 years in investment banking, initially with a bulge-bracket firm, Merrill Lynch, and later with a boutique investment bank, Morgan Joseph.

Ms. Feng has long been passionate about healthcare. She received a B.S. in Business Economics and Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and worked in academic research laboratories studying genetics as well as volunteering in local hospitals.

"I am particularly excited to join the Lunaphore team and help lead the company during this important stage of growth," said Ms. Feng. "I look forward to raising Lunaphore's financial profile as it executes on its vision of making spatial biology methods accessible to researchers around the world."

To learn more about Lunaphore, please visit: https://lunaphore.com/

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore has developed a game-changing chip technology which can extract spatial proteomic and genomic data from tumors and transform any simple assay into multiplex spatial biology without complexity. Lunaphore empowers researchers to push the boundaries of research to ultimately develop the next generation personalized therapies. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

